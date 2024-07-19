For a 4-Star General, Deep Brain Stimulation Takes Aim at Parkinson’s Tremors

John Corley is no stranger to facing his fears. While training as an Air Force fighter pilot, his plane was struck by lightning as he flew through battering hailstones. Another time, he landed safely as flames engulfed the engine. And serving at the Pentagon on 9-11, he’ll never forget the smell of burning jet fuel.

Now 73 and retired from active duty, John faces a different foe — Parkinson’s disease. But deep brain stimulation has helped him fight back.

Having deep brain stimulation surgery, John says, “Was an excellent decision for me. I can attribute a lot of that benefit to the care I received from the staff, doctors, surgeons, and everybody at UVA Health.”

Deep Brain Stimulation Success Rate

Available for more than 2 decades now, deep brain stimulation (DBS) surgery has a long track record of success in treating Parkinson’s symptoms. John is among thousands who’ve benefited from it.



“With the right patient, deep brain stimulation can be effective in helping to reduce the tremor, the slowness, and stiffness that we see in this movement disorder,” says UVA Health neurologist Alex Dalrymple, MD.

For John, DBS helped relieve some of his tremors and alleviate the dyskinesia (or extreme movement problems) caused by Parkinson’s medication.

DBS not only helps with Parkinson’s. It can help reduce symptoms in people who have:

Essential tremor

Dystonia

Tourette syndrome tics

The Symptoms Start

John Corley had close calls while flying as a fighter pilot.

Even before he retired from the Air Force in 2009, John noticed the first signs of Parkinson’s: trouble swallowing and a left arm tremor.

“Before I retired from active duty, I had difficulty buttoning shirts and putting on ties to go to work,” he shares.

He got the diagnosis a year after he retired.

Life After Deep Brain Stimulation

After 2 DBS surgeries, John significantly reduced his medication — from 6 to 1 or 2 doses a day. And less medication meant less dyskinesia. Fewer uncontrollable movements that disrupted his daily life.

Deep brain stimulation can’t cure Parkinson’s disease. But it can bring years of relief from Parkinson’s symptoms.

John says, “I’m at the 14-year point from being diagnosed with Parkinson’s. And I don’t have some of the major symptoms that I see other people with Parkinson's have.”

He credits deep brain stimulation for giving him the chance to continue to enjoy hosting his 5 grandchildren at his Smith Mountain Lake home. But knowing that Parkinson’s disease will continue to progress, he and his wife, Alice, also have a home in a continuous care retirement community in Lynchburg. His gait changed, so he no longer travels. At times, “My feet stick to the floor when I walk,” John says.