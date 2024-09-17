Daily Marijuana User? Watch Out for Head & Neck Cancer

A recent study found that some frequent marijuana users may be more than 3 times more likely to get head and neck cancers than those who don’t use it.

By looking at the health records of around 4 million people, the researchers found that those with cannabis use disorder, a condition related to very frequent marijuana use, are more likely to develop oral cancer. Oral cancer can affect your mouth, lips, gums, tongue, cheeks, tonsils, throat, and voice box.

"This study sheds new light on the association between cannabis use and head and neck cancer, emphasizing the need for further research into specific carcinogenic mechanisms," says Eric Dowling, MD, an ear, nose, and throat (otolaryngologist) and head and neck cancer specialist at UVA Health.

Marijuana use is more common now because many states are legalizing it. So it’s important to know the risks of heavy use. In fact, it’s the most used federally illegal (although legal in many states) drug. In this article, see:

What cannabis use disorder is

How using marijuana can affect your body

How using marijuana might lead to cancer

What Is Cannabis Use Disorder?

Contrary to popular belief, you can get addicted to pot. When you get addicted, it’s called cannabis use disorder. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that about 30% of people who use marijuana have this condition.

The younger you are when you start using and the more often you use it, the more likely it is you’ll develop this disorder. If you have this disorder, you’re likely using marijuana every day.

Problems With Pot Addiction

What about edibles?



The study in question didn’t distinguish types of cannabis use. It doesn’t address whether smoking pot has more cancer risk than eating gummies or other marijuana-infused substances. Hopefully, more research will provide insight soon.

Cannabis use disorder causes problems in your life. Signs you have it include:

Using more than planned

Having trouble stopping even though you want to

Craving marijuana

Getting high when it’s dangerous to do so, like when you need to drive

Needing to use higher amounts over time to get high

Getting high off pot can damage your attention and memory and interfere with learning.

The CDC also notes that people with cannabis use disorder may feel withdrawal symptoms when they stop using it.

How Does Marijuana Smoke Affect Your Body?

Cannabis can be taken in different ways, but it’s most often smoked. Marijuana smoke might be just as dangerous as tobacco smoke. In fact, how people smoke pot plays a role in increasing cancer risk.

Unlike with most cigarettes, when people smoke pot, they usually don’t use any kind of filter. Pot smokers also tend to hold the smoke in their lungs longer than tobacco smoke to increase its effects.

This might make the harmful chemicals in the smoke stay in your throat and lungs for a longer time, increasing the risk of cancer.

"Future studies should explore dose-specific risks, distinguishing between heavy and casual cannabis users, as well as the impact of different consumption methods," Dowling adds.

Marijuana also has several other immediate and long-term health effects. It impacts your:

Brain, by affecting memory, learning, attention, decision-making, and mental health

Heart, by raising your heart rate and blood pressure and increasing your risk for stroke and heart disease

Lungs, by damaging blood vessels and causing scarring

How Does Marijuana Cause Cancer?