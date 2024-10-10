CT Scans & MRIs: What’s the Difference?

If you get sick or hurt, chances are you’ll need a CT scan or MRI at some point. That’s because each year in the U.S., there are:
- Over 80 million CT scans
- Almost 40 million MRI scans
What are MRIs & CT Scans?
Both of these imaging tests help your healthcare provider see what's going on in your body. They give more detailed views than plain X-rays.
CT Scans
CT scans use special equipment to combine many X-rays into 3D images. The image can be moved around to examine things from different angles: top, bottom, right, left.
CT scans are more powerful and can pick up details regular 2D X-rays might miss. For example, imagine you still have pain in your leg after a fall, but the X-ray didn’t show a break. Your doctor may order a CT scan to look for a small break that didn't show up on the X-ray.
MRIs
An MRI, on the other hand, uses radio waves and a powerful magnet to make similar images.
Want to Learn More About Imaging?
Get more details on CT scans, MRIs, and other advanced types of imaging.
