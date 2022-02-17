UVA Health COVID Update: The Bottom Line for February 17, 2022

Since peaking a couple weeks ago, the number of COVID cases in Charlottesville and hospitalizations due to COVID at UVA Health have decreased.

This week, UVA Health eased visitor restrictions. On UVA hospital and UVA Transitional Care Hospital inpatient units, patients may have one additional visitor from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. We're still not allowing visitors to stay overnight.

At the Emergency Department, outpatient procedure areas, and clinics, patients may also have one additional visitor.

Exceptions include:

Pediatric patients: May have two adult visitors. One visitor may be with them 24 hours a day, seven days a week throughout a hospital admission, Emergency Department visit, outpatient procedure, or clinic visit.

May have two adult visitors. One visitor may be with them 24 hours a day, seven days a week throughout a hospital admission, Emergency Department visit, outpatient procedure, or clinic visit. Patients with disabilities: May have one adult visitor with them 24 hours a day, seven days a week throughout a hospital admission, Emergency Department visit, clinic visit, or procedure.

May have one adult visitor with them 24 hours a day, seven days a week throughout a hospital admission, Emergency Department visit, clinic visit, or procedure. Patient in labor: May have one adult visitor at all times while in active labor.

May have one adult visitor at all times while in active labor. Patients at the end of life: May have two adult visitors with them 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Vaccines & Masks Still Our Best Protection Against COVID

While cases are down from their peak, we're still seeing a high level of cases and hospitalizations, according to Kyle Enfield, MD, medical director of the ICU. While the number of hospitalizations dipped in recently weeks, it then plateaued.

Masking and vaccines remain our best options for "making things better for all us," he says.

Right now, people who qualify for a fourth vaccine dose include those who are immunocompromised. If you're immunocompromised, talk with your primary care provider about a fourth dose.