The Latinx Community & COVID: 4 Things You Should Know

by Megan E. Davis

The UVA Latino Health Initiative has played a key role in helping the Latinx community access COVID testing and vaccines throughout the pandemic.

While the pandemic affected everyone, its impact was disproportionately harsher on marginalized communities and minority groups. With less access to resources, these communities were especially vulnerable.

"We all have a part to play in meeting the needs of vulnerable communities that face health disparities," says Max Luna, MD, founder of the UVA Latino Health Initiative (LHI). "Without a healthy Latinx community, many of our services and joyful experiences would be hampered."

Here's 4 things to know about how COVID impacted the Latinx community in the Charlottesville area.

1. 92% of the Local Latinx Community Received 2 COVID Vaccines

Thanks to efforts by UVA Health and the Blue Ridge Health District, a large majority of the community got the first series of COVID vaccines, Luna reports.

The key to that success? Outreach that made the vaccine available "where the people live, in their language, with a cultural message," he explains.

Meeting the Latinx Community's Health Needs

The UVA Latino Health Initiative's programs work to expand access to care and provide health education.

