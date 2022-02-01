What Being Virginia’s Only NCI Comprehensive Cancer Center Means for You

More Life-Saving Treatments

Each year, our funding for cancer research totals more than $30 million. We use that money to better understand how cancer starts and spreads. Then we use that information to come up with new and better treatments.

For example, our research into leukemia and lymphoma helped us pioneer new treatments. Before that, the treatments that existed didn’t work for some patients and they were out of options. Now many of those patients are in remission and well again.

Better Access to Clinical Trials

Clinical trials don’t just lead to treatment breakthroughs. They also give patients access to the latest treatments. At UVA, more patients can get these treatments. That’s because we’ve grown the number of patients in clinical trials by 500% in recent years.

UVA participated in the first National Institutes of Health-sponsored study for CAR T-cell therapy to treat pediatric leukemia. That clinical trial gave children early access to this advanced therapy. Now we’re testing CAR T-Cell therapy to treat other types of lymphomas in adults and leukemia in children.

Expanded Prevention Where Cancer is Common

Part of becoming a comprehensive cancer center meant building a population research program at UVA Cancer Center. This program helps us look at the large area we serve to see where people get cancer. We look at risk factors affecting whole communities.

We found that southwest Virginia and West Virginia have higher rates of obesity and smoking. These are big risk factors for cancer. So, we’re working to bring these rates down. We also found high rates of colon cancer. Now we give more screenings, to catch it faster.

We also learned that more people get cervical cancer in Appalachia. To learn why, we've teamed up with three other hospitals to apply for a $14 million research grant.