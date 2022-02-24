UVA Health COVID Update: The Bottom Line for February 24, 2022

COVID at UVA Health: By the Numbers

51 patients hospitalized at UVA Health with COVID-19, including 4 children

See Virginia-wide stats from the Virginia Department of Health

Charlottesville COVID Cases Down

"We're finally starting to see a downtrend," says Reid Adams, MD, chief medical officer and chair of the department of surgery at UVA Health. "Importantly, the number of patients requiring Intensive Care Unit (ICU) care for COVID is decreasing. Overall, looking better this week."

"We're now on the backside of the surge," agrees Costi Sifri, MD, an infectious disease specialist at UVA Health. "It's probably going to be a little bit of a bumpy backside... but we can anticipate that we'll continue to see this downward trend in cases. The open questions after this are: 'How long is that immunity?' 'How robust is it?' And finally, 'What other variants may rear their heads?'"

New Studies Aim to Answer Pandemic Debates