Caring for Patients at 2,500 Feet: What You Don’t Know about Pegasus

A medevac helicopter (also known as an air ambulance) “flies much faster and in a straight line. You never have to stop at a stoplight or weave up a hill and down the other side of it, so it cuts the amount of time spent outside the hospital,” says flight paramedic John Legrand.

Pegasus can get to Danville from CHO in 39 minutes, compared to 2.5 hours by ambulance. Culpeper, 45 miles north of Charlottesville, is a 16-minute flight.

Unlike a typical ambulance, Pegasus has:

Ultrasound technology on board

The ability to land in remote areas that an ambulance couldn’t access easily or quickly

A flight RN in addition to a paramedic (someone who has the highest level of EMT training.) Pegasus nurses usually have ICU experience

Pegasus flight supervisor Mike Wasilko says he looks for lots of experience and critical thinking skills when he hires new staff. “In the hospital, you have a lot of resources,” he says. “You can have anyone at your fingertips when you need them.” Pegasus’ flight crew constantly calls UVA doctors and staff, but they have to communicate effectively and accurately over the phone.

One common question: Medevac flights are expensive — are they always necessary?

Wasilko acknowledges that occasionally, the helicopter transports a patient who doesn’t necessarily need that level of care immediately. But the alternative — erring on the side of transporting by ambulance — could be deadly or delay essential care.

The Rooftop Helipad: “Privacy At Their Worst Moment”

UVA recently opened a new helipad on the roof of the hospital. The new helipad provides a faster, more direct route to the Heart Center on the second floor of the hospital. And it’s nine floors above any curious stares.

"We can land on the rooftop, and we can get them into the cardiac catheterization lab, get them into the trauma bay in relative privacy, and I think that means a lot,” Wasilko says. “This patient has privacy at their worst moment."

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