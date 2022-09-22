When Chemo Failed, CAR T-Cell Therapy Took Away a Father's Cancer

Bob Falter is the light of his family. ”I can’t even imagine losing him,” his daughter shares.
That became a real possibility when Falter was diagnosed with a type of blood cancer, B-cell follicular lymphoma.
Fortunately, his doctor in Winchester referred him to UVA Cancer Center, Virginia’s first NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Watch this video of Falter, his family, Indumathy Varadarajan, MD, and Craig Portell, MD, — the blood cancer experts who helped him get his ‘wonderful life’ back.
CAR T-cell Therapy for Lymphoma: Bob Falter's Story
Chemotherapy and other drug treatments couldn’t knock out his type of lymphoma. But UVA blood cancer experts had a secret weapon.
CAR T-Cell Therapy: Breakthrough Treatment Unleashed
A Navy veteran and financial planner, Falter enrolled in a clinical trial for CAR T-cell therapy.
Indumathy, known as "Dr. Indu" to her patients, explains how this 2-part therapy works. It’s available at very few places.
“We extract T cells and genetically modify them into super soldiers that can identify these tumor cells.
“And when we insert them back into the person suffering with cancer, they go directly to the tumor. They destroy the tumor in many instances and produce remarkable results.
“And that's what happened with Bob.”
Lymphoma Treatment at UVA Cancer Center
Our specialists offer expert treatment for lymphoma and compassionate support all along the way.
No Signs of Cancer
When Dr. Indu showed Falter and his wife PET scan images, they saw no sign of cancer.
“I said, well, where is it, Dr. Indu? She said, ‘Tammy, it's gone.’ To me, that was a miracle.”
Subscribe to Healthy Balance
Get timely health and wellness tips from UVA Health experts. Plus, stories that will move you.