Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Support UVA in October through Fun and Education [VIDEO]
It’s October, and we know what that means. Pink. Pink everywhere.
We see it year-round, but during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the pink explodes. We’re told if we buy pink candy, pink shoes, a pink ribbon keychain or test drive a pink car, we’ll be fighting breast cancer.
But our events in October and beyond will help breast cancer patients and research right here in Charlottesville. Some will help you save money, some are informative, and some are just plain fun.
Also, watch this video to learn more about research looking into predicting a woman’s risk for cancer based on breast density.
Breast Cancer Awareness Events
- All through October, buying a Pink Ribbon Bagel at the Charlottesville, Lynchburg and Waynesboro Panera Bread restaurants will benefit the UVA Breast Care Program.
- Oct. 4: Fists Up for the Fight football. Louisa County High School takes on Powhatan in this “pink out” game. The school will sell pink t-shirts for $10 each, and proceeds benefit the UVA Breast Care Program.
- Oct. 12, 7-10 p.m., Holiday Inn, 1901 Emmet St., Charlottesville, Bras for a Cause Fashion Show. A few brave men will model unique fashions at this event, which is hosted by the Blue Ridge Chapter of the Women’s Council of Realtors. For tickets and more information, call 434.296.1222. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door, and all proceeds benefit Flourish.
- Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m., Monticello High School Pink Out football game.
- Oct. 22, 5:30-9:00 p.m., Pamper Me Pink, The State Theater, Culpeper. Pamper Me Pink is an evening of awareness and indulgence, brought to you by Culpeper Regional Health System. There will be door prizes, pampering stations and health and cancer education. Contact Karin Butler for more information.
- Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fluvanna Health Fair, Columbia Baptist Church and the Shady Grove Health Fair, Shady Grove Baptist Church, 9 a.m.-noon. The Breast Care Center will have booths at both of these fairs.
- Nov. 6, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Medical Center Hour, Jordan Hall Conference Center. Dr. Susan Modesitt, Joanna Rudnick and Mimi Foster Riley will discuss “Free Patients’ BRCA Data” and the "In the Family" film at this free educational discussion series.
- Nov. 8, screening of “In the Family” at the Virginia Film Festival. Keep an eye on the Film Festival's website for more details. This documentary is about Joanna Rudnick’s decision over what to do when she finds out she is a carrier of the BRCAI gene.
Flourish, a boutique inside the Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center that sells wigs, mastectomy bras and other items, is offering 10 percent off breast cancer awareness items throughout October. It’s also holding events and additional discounts:
- Oct. 1: Wear pink and receive 15 percent off your jewelry purchase.
- Oct. 3, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Meet with a representative from Trulife, a manufacturer of breast forms, enhancers and bras.
- Oct. 8, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Meet with UVA nutritionist Carole Havrila to learn more about nutrition and cancer.
- Oct. 9, 10 a.m.-noon: Receive a free hand massage, and from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., meet with a representative from Anita, which sells breast forms.
- Oct. 15, 8:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m.: Meet with a representative from Amoena, which sells breast forms and specially designed lingerie, and get a free bra fitting. Make an appointment by calling 434.243.3872.
- Oct. 16, 10 a.m.-noon: Receive a free hand massage.
- Oct. 22, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Meet with a representative from the American Cancer Society.
- Oct. 29, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Meet with a representative from American Breast Care to learn more about post-mastectomy products.
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