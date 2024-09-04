Botox for Migraines Tell-All, Part 1: 31 Injections in Under 10 Minutes

Thinking about getting Botox for migraines? Want to know what it’s really like? In this tell-all series, I share my personal experience and all the need-to-know details about this treatment.

My First Chronic Migraines

When I was first diagnosed with chronic migraine in 2018, daily headaches left me barely functional. The first medication I tried, Aimovig, a CGRP inhibitor, gave me my life back. I still had headaches. But the pain lessened and faded to the background.

The relief didn’t last.

Days vs. Waves of Pain

With my neurology providers, we talk about “headache days” in averages. But in my experience, my headaches came in waves, not single days. I might get severe pain more often for a few weeks, followed by weeks or months with less pain.

My nurse practitioner mentioned Botox as an option during several bad waves. But the waves didn’t last long enough for me to seriously consider it.

Deciding to Try Botox for Migraines

Until they did. Around last December, the bad waves got worse and lasted longer. They shifted from being the exception to being the rule. That’s when I decided to try Botox.

For more than a week, I counted down the days till my appointment with Jose Posas, MD, at UVA Health.

My Appointment Day Finally Comes!

I walked into my appointment in late August with a huge smile. I was so sick of dealing with my migraines. I was excited, not nervous.

When Posas came in the room, he had a friendly, calm presence. That helped me stay relaxed through the whole appointment. First, he explained the procedure and answered my questions.

How Does Botox for Migraines Work?

Botox for migraines works partly by blocking pain signals. It also keeps the muscles where it’s injected from contracting, so they’re less stiff and sensitive to pain.

You get 31 injections in the forehead, back of the head, top of the shoulders, and around the temples. This targets 7 muscle groups shown by research to be associated with migraines, Posas explains.

Will It Change How My Face Looks?

I’d seen this side effect mentioned in a few migraine groups on Reddit and Facebook. Someone complained it made their eyelid droop.

Posas confirms it’s a possibility. He says it could raise the ends of my eyebrows. I consider this for a second before asking, “Will it be even?” He smiles and answers, “Yes, I’ll make them even.”

How Long till I See Relief?

Not gonna lie; the answer bummed me out. Everyone is different, but it often takes until your second, third, or fourth round of injections to see a big difference. And injections are spaced 3 months apart. A small percentage of patients are early responders and get relief with the first round. “I’m keeping my fingers crossed for you,” Posas says.

31 Rapid-Fire Injections

I lay face-up on the exam table. “We’re starting with 3 in the forehead,” Posas says. He does these in rapid succession. There’s slight sting and he tells me to breath in fully for 6 seconds and out for 6 seconds. “Those are the worst, so I like to get them out of the way first,” he explains.