Would You Donate Part of Your Liver to Save a Stranger? Here’s Why She Did

How to Be a Living Liver Donor: 11 Things to Expect

Before agreeing to the procedure, Christina did a lot of research. She talked to people who had also been living donors. She learned everything she could about the risks.

“It just put me at ease to be like, okay, these people made it through and to kind of hear their experiences,” she says.

Now that she knows what the process is like, we asked Christina what advice she has for people considering living liver donation. She shared these 11 things to expect and do.

Understand the Risks

“When you familiarize yourself with the risks of any surgery, it's a good thing. You want to know what you're getting into and educate yourself,” Christina advises.

Knowing what to expect gave Christina a sense of trust and confidence.

She adds, “There's a possibility for something to happen, you know, that you wouldn't want. But that's just part of the risk-benefit analysis.”

Christina also appreciates the staff at UVA Health. “They told me exactly what to expect. They were really straightforward and honest. And so I feel like I knew what I was getting into. Basically, the surgery and the recovery went exactly as they had expected. So I feel they did a really good job prepping me for that.”

Prep Your Family. Gently.

When Christina first broached the idea of becoming a liver donor to her husband, he had concerns. Christina stays at home with their two little kids, ages 6 and 2. Going into surgery and through recovery would impact the whole family.

“He was like, you have small kids, and you know, you have us,” she remembers.

But she gave him time.

“He was so supportive of it, but it did take a little bit of time for him to get there,” she says. Only later did she learn that the day of the operation was, for him, the most stressful day of his life.

As for talking to her children, she started with her son. Christina was “pretty straightforward about why I wanted to do it and what the process was like, and I think as much as a 6-year-old could grasp it, he did.”

The toddler was harder to manage. “For the first 6 weeks after, you're not supposed to lift anything over 10 pounds,” she says. But her daughter wanted to be picked up. “That was a little bit difficult to navigate, but she got it after a little while.”

Thankfully, Christina’s sisters live close to Charlottesville and the University Hospital where the liver donation took place. “They were a huge support to me,” she says. They gave her a place to stay.

Clearly, building family support and buy-in prior to the operation was key to making the experience as easy as possible.

You’ll Need to Clear Your Calendar

Unlike other forms of donation, like giving blood, donating a liver requires a lot of time.

For Christina, this amounted to:

1 day of screening

3 nights in the hospital

6 hours in surgery

11 to 12 weeks of recovery

Yes, You Will Have a Scar

And it’s not a small one.

“It’s a 6-inch scar,” Christina says.

Say Goodbye to Your Gallbladder. And Fatty Foods.

When they remove part of your liver for a living donation, surgeons also take out your gallbladder.

“In the beginning, that was one of my biggest fears,” Christina says.

She doesn’t know why it stuck with her. It does mean she’s not supposed to eat high-fat foods. For Christina, who tends to eat healthy, she watches what she eats so it isn’t a big deal.

But she notes, if that IS a big deal for you, you’d want to take that into consideration.

Make Sure to Bring a Pillow

During recovery, doing anything with your abdominal muscles, like laughing or standing, will be uncomfortable. Before the operation, one advisor told Christina to “always carry a pillow with you, for when you cough and that type of thing. And she was right. So I took that to heart.”

You Have to Put Down the Beer — For a Year

“Even if you drink some you can still donate,” Christina says. “But they said not to drink alcohol for a year after you donate.”