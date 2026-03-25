Baby Containers: The Good, The Bad, & What to Do

Setting your kids up for a lifetime of health is one of the biggest, and most stressful, parts of parenthood. Every choice, from food to car seat, feels weighty and challenging. With baby equipment, it’s very possible to end up with too much of a good thing. This can lead to babies spending too much time in containers.

For babies, containers are anything that limits their movement. When babies spend too much time in containers, they can end up with underdeveloped muscles. This leads to gross motor delays, and if muscles are developed unevenly, can lead to future problems with joints, including their spine.

But limiting containers entirely also isn’t really possible. If you’re traveling in a vehicle, a car seat is a must. And if you’re going out for a jog, a stroller lets baby come along safely for the ride.

Ann Kellams, MD, is board-certified in pediatrics and lactation and breastfeeding medicine. She shared her thoughts on containers, carriers, and what helps babies develop.

Comfort & Connection

“As humans, we are carriers. Our babies feel most at home when closest to us,” Kellams explains. “During the daytime, that means babies are smart and want to feel secure.”

Skin-to-skin connection is incredibly valuable from a medical perspective. Babies who experience it become more stable, in a very real way.

Heart rate, breathing, and even body temperature are regulated in response to being held. And that feeling of comfort helps to create a lasting bond.

What Are Baby Containers?

Baby containers are loosely defined as anything that restricts movement. This includes:

Car seats

High chairs

Sit-me-ups

Jumpers

Bouncers

Swings

Nursing pillows

Some of these have special features that offer the novelty of movement or music. But Kellams is clear. While those things are good, they’re not a substitute for human touch.

What Is Container Baby Syndrome?

Container syndrome is when a baby spends so long in a container that they have some physical effects from it. These effects can include:

Plagiocephaly (a flat spot on their head)

Delays in sitting, crawling, and standing

Torticollis (tight neck muscles causing baby to look in one direction)

So, Are Containers Bad?

Only a few containers are truly bad and should be avoided by everyone. Baby walkers (devices with wheels that let babies walk before they’re ready) should be deleted from your baby registry. These are dangerous, and have been connected to some very serious injuries.

Most containers are okay for some ages, but not for every age. “We worry about inclined chairs or seats that are not safe for babies to sleep in until they have full head and neck control,” Kellams specifies.

Some containers aren’t just good, they’re necessary. Strollers help babies get out for fresh air and sunlight. Car seats are the only safe way for children to travel. And when you start solid foods, high chairs keep baby in a safe position to avoid choking.

Other containers like bouncers, swings, and rockers can help a baby feel soothed or delighted. They can also help keep the baby occupied and in line of sight so parents can take a shower.

The American Academy of Pediatrics offers this guide on baby massage to help balance container time.

Normal Development

When your baby is born, their spine is shaped like a ‘c’. Their lack of muscles means that their head needs to be supported at all times. And that’s where they’ll start development.

The world around them is interesting and new, so they’ll try to turn their head to take in more of it. That process builds the muscles in their neck, eventually allowing them to pick their head up and turn it.

As they start wanting to grab things, they’ll learn to push up, eventually developing the lumbar curve they’ll need to sit and stand.

These muscles build upon each other and build in order.