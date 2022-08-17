What You Need to Know About Ashton Kutcher's Vasculitis Symptoms

Ashton Kutcher revealed recently he had bizarre vasculitis symptoms. This disease left the popular actor unable to see, hear, or walk for a time.

What is vasculitis and its symptoms? And what's your personal risk?

Randy Ramcharitar, MD, a UVA Health vasculitis specialist, answered questions about this health condition, including symptoms to watch for.

Q. What Is Vasculitis?

Vasculitis happens when our body’s own immune system attacks our blood vessels. It causes inflammation of the blood vessels. It most often affects arteries. But it can also affect veins. And it can happen anywhere in the body.

Q. What Are the Symptoms of Vasculitis?

There are many types of vasculitis. They can affect arteries of all sizes and different organ systems. Vasculitis symptoms vary widely. But a few include:

Rashes

Ulcers

Limb weakness or pain

Kidney and/or lung issues

Vision loss

Blood clots

Stroke

Chest pain

We see these symptoms with other medical conditions. So it’s important to see a medical provider to find the cause.