What You Need to Know About Ashton Kutcher's Vasculitis Symptoms

Ashton Kutcher revealed recently he had bizarre vasculitis symptoms. This disease left the popular actor unable to see, hear, or walk for a time.
What is vasculitis and its symptoms? And what's your personal risk?
Randy Ramcharitar, MD, a UVA Health vasculitis specialist, answered questions about this health condition, including symptoms to watch for.
Q. What Is Vasculitis?
Vasculitis happens when our body’s own immune system attacks our blood vessels. It causes inflammation of the blood vessels. It most often affects arteries. But it can also affect veins. And it can happen anywhere in the body.
Q. What Are the Symptoms of Vasculitis?
There are many types of vasculitis. They can affect arteries of all sizes and different organ systems. Vasculitis symptoms vary widely. But a few include:
- Rashes
- Ulcers
- Limb weakness or pain
- Kidney and/or lung issues
- Vision loss
- Blood clots
- Stroke
- Chest pain
We see these symptoms with other medical conditions. So it’s important to see a medical provider to find the cause.
Worried About Vasculitis Symptoms?
A UVA Health heart and vascular doctor can help.
Subscribe to Healthy Balance
Get timely health and wellness tips from UVA Health experts. Plus, stories that will move you.