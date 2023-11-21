Applesauce Recall: What Parents Need to Know About Lead Poisoning

Lead contamination in applesauce pouches has led to a national recall and 22 poisoned toddlers. Only 3 brands are recalled. But the cases span 14 states, causing widespread concern.

What should you know about lead poisoning? And are your kids at risk?

Which Applesauce Pouches Are Part of the Recall?

The recall only affects 3 brands of applesauce pouches:

Wanabana

Schnucks

Weis

And within these 3, only the cinnamon flavored pouches are part of the recall. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) advises that you throw out any of these apple cinnamon pouches you may have at home.

The amount of lead in these pouches can cause acute lead poisoning. That’s why this recall is a big deal.

How Can Acute Lead Poisoning Affect My Child?

“Lead is a systemic toxicant with no health benefits that has only a harmful effect on the body,” explains Chris Holstege, MD.

While chronic lead poisoning affects many children, acute lead poisoning is much rarer. Holstege adds “Single exposures rarely cause problems, unless a large lead foreign body is ingested and retained in the body.”

Acute lead poisoning shows up quickly. It can cause:

Seizures

Strange behavior

Nausea

Loss of consciousness

Coma

Death (very rarely)

If you think your child has acute lead poisoning, you can also call poison control or take them to an emergency room.