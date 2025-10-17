A New Treatment for Enlarged Prostate: David's Story

You can also read the video transcript.

David Bogozi: I am a retired firefighter. I live in Locust Grove, Virginia. I worked in the city of Alexandria for 33 years. I live here with my wife and we have 10 grandkids that we chase all over the place. I miss running the calls. I miss the guys in the firehouse. They were like a second family,

Gregg Eure, MD: BPH, is a very common disease that we see in urology. So it stands for benign prostatic hyperplasia. And it’s really just a fancy term for enlarged prostate. So of us men, about half of us are prostate enlarges as we age. And about half of those get symptoms. So it's a good chunk of the population.

David Bogozi: I’ve been in fairly good shape. And then BPH, you know, it was to the point that sleep was not that common, because I was getting up to go to the bathroom several times a night.

Gregg Eure, MD: As a urologist treating BPH now, we really have a lot of cutting-edge, high-tech devices to help diagnose this and we really try to personalize the care to the individual case.

David Bogozi: He explained the different options that he could offer me. One was the aquablation, and there was the laser surgery that he talked about. And he gave me the pros and cons of both. And I liked everything that he talked about with the aquablation surgery. He said it was the least invasive of the two procedures when he explained about the aquablation and how effective if it could be and it didn't affect my sex life. Well that's the one that I would like to have. When can we do it?