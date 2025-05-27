7 Quick Questions With Urologic Oncologist Nassib Heidar

As a urologic oncologist, Nassib Heidar, MD, focuses on treating cancers of the urinary tract and male reproductive organs, including bladder, kidney, and prostate cancers.

Meet a UVA Cancer Center Urologic Oncologist

We asked Heidar our 7 quick questions to get to know him better.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

I've been lucky to have excellent mentors who have shown me how to have a good combination of compassion, care, diligence, and hard work.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

Seeing a patient I've operated on become cancer free.

3. What's your biggest fear when you're a patient?

The unknown. What does the future hold and what is this issue that I have? How is it going to affect my life? That is something I always have in mind when I address patients.

4. What do you do for stress relief?

Hang around with my family. They're the ones who decrease my stress; that's for sure.

5. Last movie you saw?

Year 10, a post-apocalypse movie.

6. Thumbs up or down?

It's not bad. Just shows how without society, humanity can devolve. It's very dark.

7. Best advice you've ever heard?

My dad always used to tell me when I was younger when I had exams, "Do your best." I never understood how important that phrase is until I got older and realized there a lot of things you can't control. Really the best you can do is just do your best. And that's how I live my life. Everything I do, I do it the best I can and then I move on.