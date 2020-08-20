7 Quick Questions with Structural & Interventional Cardiologist Nishtha Sodhi, MD

Structural and interventional cardiologists can perform minimally-invasive procedures to fix heart-related issues. In the United States, women make up only a small percentage of these specially-trained heart doctors.

Nishtha Sodhi, MD, FACC, FASE, is one of them. She joined our cardiology team in 2019. She treats many heart problems, including:

We asked Sodhi to answer our 7 Quick Questions.

1. Why did you become a doctor?

It is an absolute privilege to have the opportunity to positively impact and change someone’s life for the better. I’m grateful for this opportunity and the trust that patients and their families place in me.

In my subspecialty of structural and interventional cardiology, I perform procedures that almost immediately improve patients’ symptoms and quality of life, which is extremely gratifying.

2. Why did you choose structural and interventional cardiology?

I was in my first year of medical school when the early clinical trials on TAVR, or transcatheter aortic valve replacement, started in the United States. Seeing the medical team replace a patient’s aortic valve without opening the chest was incredible. For the first time, there was an option for patients with severe aortic valve disease who might not otherwise be candidates for surviving traditional open-heart surgery.

The technology, the faster post-procedure recovery, and the immediate improvement in patients’ symptoms made a huge impression on me. I decided at that very early stage in my medical career that this was what I wanted to specialize in.

Transcatheter therapies have completely transformed and revolutionized the management of valvular and coronary disease. I feel privileged to be part of this exciting and dynamic subspecialty.

3. What is your favorite thing about Charlottesville?

The amazing mountains, wineries, and outdoor activities!

4. Where did you grow up?

Buffalo, NY and southern New Jersey

5. What’s the most exciting thing or research happening in your field right now?

Transcatheter technologies have completely transformed the treatment of valvular and structural heart disease. Our Advanced Cardiac Valve Center is one of a few places in the United States that offers a full range of transcatheter and minimally invasive procedures for cardiac valve disease of the aortic, mitral, tricuspid, and pulmonary heart valves.

In addition, there are few medical centers in the country that can match the depth of experience we bring to percutaneous (minimally invasive) procedures. We have some of the highest volumes of TAVR, MitraClip, and structural heart procedures in the region. We believe that the expertise we’ve gained translates into better outcomes for our patients.

Additionally, as one of the leading programs in the country, we are fortunate to be involved with a large number of clinical trials using novel transcatheter devices for tricuspid and mitral valve disease. These clinical trials can offer therapeutic options for patients who otherwise might not have any options.

6. Who is your inspiration?

My parents – they taught me the importance of hustle, grit, and seizing opportunities without letting the fear of failure get in the way. They always encourage me to reach for the stars, the sky is the limit!