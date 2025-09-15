7 Quick Questions With Radiation Oncologist David Penberthy

As a radiation oncologist, David Penberthy, MD, uses radiation therapy to treat cancer. He specializes in helping patients with breast cancer, lymphoma, and central nervous system tumors.
Meet a UVA Health Radiation Oncologist
We asked Penberthy our 7 quick questions to get to know him better.
1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?
Seeing positive outcomes from patients' experiences in a healthcare setting. I think it's based on the individual interactions that patients have with their healthcare team. I feel that every day at work, I can learn something from my peers. I feel blessed to be surrounded by outstanding faculty members at UVA Health.
2. What's your favorite part of your job?
Talking to people. I can talk all day long. Every patient has a story and I love hearing their stories. I love figuring out ways that we can favorably affect their disease course so that they can go about living their lives. Every day is an opportunity to help somebody and I feel proud to be part of that.
3. What's your biggest fear as a patient?
