7 Quick Questions With Neurocritical Care Nurse Practitioner William Lombardi

A nurse practitioner, William Lombardi, DNP, provides neurocritical care for patients in the hospital. He treats patients recovering from strokes and traumatic brain injuries.

Meet a Neurocritical Care Nurse Practitioner

We asked Lombardi our 7 quick questions to get to know him better.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

The people that I've worked with and the mentors I've had. When I talk to patients, I often hear the words of a preceptor or an educator I had at one point. Being able to take those little pieces of the practices that I've admired and weave them into my own practice has really helped shape how I approach healthcare today.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

The people, whether it's the patients and getting to make a great impact on their healthcare, or the colleagues I work with. It's a stressful environment where we work, but being able to have fun with each other during this time and still do really great work is really important.