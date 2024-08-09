7 Quick Questions With Pediatric Spine Specialist Keith Bachmann

Pediatric orthopedist Keith Bachmann, MD, specializes in helping children with spinal conditions, including scoliosis. In addition to providing care for children from birth through young adulthood, he also participates in research to find better treatments.

By analyzing scoliosis outcomes over the years, he works to provide his patients with the highest standard of care today. He also gets to see his pediatric patients become adults.

We asked Bachmann our 7 quick questions to get to know him better.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

The Department of Orthopedic Surgery under Dr. Chhabra’s leadership strives to treat every patient as though they are our own family members. Using this guiding principle makes sure to center your care and leverage your expertise to do the best for patients.

2. Favorite part of your job?

Interfacing with my patients and families. Especially in pediatrics, watching patients mature into adults when you take care of them when they are younger is very rewarding.

3. Biggest fear when you’re a patient?

I strive to not be a patient. When I am, it's a reminder to the gravity of what we do when taking care of patients.