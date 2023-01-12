7 Quick Questions With Pelvic Floor Disorder Specialist Jacqueline Zillioux
A urologist specializing in urology and genitourinary reconstruction, Jacqueline Zillioux, MD, diagnoses and treats a variety of pelvic floor disorders. These include urinary incontinence, overactive bladder, genitourinary fistula, and pelvic organ prolapse.
Meet a Charlottesville-Based Urologist
We asked Zillioux our 7 quick questions.
1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?
Many years ago, when I was applying to medical school, I came across a quote from Desmond Tutu about the Zulu proverb of Ubuntu: “One of these sayings in our country is Ubuntu — the essence of being human. Ubuntu speaks particularly about the fact that you can’t exist as a human being in isolation … we think of ourselves far too frequently as just individuals, separated from one another, whereas you are connected and what you do affects the whole world. When you do well, it spreads out; it is for the whole of humanity.”
This concept really resonated with me and solidified my decision to go into medicine. I began to see medicine as an opportunity for me to do good for individuals that could spread out as good for the whole of humanity.
I have since kept in mind always that each patient is many things to many people — someone’s family member, friend, helper, employee or employer — and so in treating that patient, I’m also impacting that person’s entire network. I see it as a huge privilege and responsibility.
2. What's your favorite part of your job?
Hearing from patients who come back after treatment and tell me about how much better life is after correcting their urinary or pelvic floor issue!
Pelvic Floor Disorder?
UVA Health can help you regain your confidence and quality of life. We offer both non-surgical and surgical treatments, including the latest robotic-assisted laparoscopic procedures.
3. What's your biggest fear when you're a patient?
Being treated as an algorithm and not being listened to or respected as an individual. I always keep this perspective in mind when I’m on the other side — I strive to truly listen to my patients and individualize their care.
4. What do you do for stress relief?
Yoga and mindfulness meditation are my go-to for stress relief. Focusing on the big picture “why” and remembering that stress is temporary keeps me going.
5. Dogs or cats?
Easy — dogs — I have two! And I’m extremely allergic to cats.
6. What's the last movie you saw? Thumbs up or down?
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone — thumbs up; it's a nostalgic classic.
7. What's the best advice you've ever heard?
I’ve benefited from a lot of great advice over the years. One of the best is “control the controllables” — meaning, when faced with a challenge or stressor, focus your energy on things you have control over — your actions, your outlook, and your emotional response.
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