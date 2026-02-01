7 Quick Questions With Gyn Cancer Doctor Marilyn Huang, MD

As a gynecologic oncologist, Marilyn Huang, MD, treats patients with uterine, ovarian, cervical, and other gynecologic cancers. She also researches new and innovative treatments for gynecologic cancers.

Huang believes in an approach to care that supports her patients and ensures they feel heard and understood.

Meet a UVA Health Gyn Cancer Doctor

We asked Huang our 7 quick questions to get to know her better.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

I think I learn something with each patient, whether it's how they handle their diagnosis or how they go through their treatment. They're all inspiring women, and I learn something from each one of them.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

The combination of the complexity of surgery as well as the medical management and being able to be the provider for the patient throughout their cancer journey.

3. What’s your biggest fear as a patient?

The not knowing. I think the biggest fear as a patient is the unknown — not knowing how the treatment will affect me in terms of the side effects and not knowing how much pain I may have from the surgery.

4. What do you do for stress relief?

I run and I have a Peloton.

5. Dogs or cats?

Dogs.

6. Last movie you watched? Thumbs up or down?

Bullet Train. It was interesting.

7. Best advice you've ever heard?

If you're not at the table, then you're on the menu.

Want to Learn More About Dr. Huang?

Visit her profile page.