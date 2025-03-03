7 Quick Questions With GI Cancer Specialist Muneeb Rehman

As a gastrointestinal (GI) cancer specialist, Muneeb Rehman, MD, treats cancers of the esophagus, stomach, small bowel, liver, gallbladder, pancreas, and colon. He's part of a team at UVA Cancer Center, Virginia's first National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center.

Meet a GI Cancer Specialist at UVA Health

We asked Rehman our 7 quick questions.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

Recognizing how when I can meet a patient's primary goals helps them feel more comfortable through the treatment process. When I first see a patient, I always think, "Where is this patient coming from? What is most important to them?"

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

Seeing new patients come in with a lot of uncertainty and questions and helping them feel empowered.

3. What's your biggest fear when you're a patient?

That the provider won't take the time to understand me.

4. What do you do for stress relief?