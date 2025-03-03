Skip to main content
Healthy Balance

7 Quick Questions With GI Cancer Specialist Muneeb Rehman

by Megan E. Davis

graphic for 7 quick questions

graphic for 7 quick questions

As a gastrointestinal (GI) cancer specialist, Muneeb Rehman, MD, treats cancers of the esophagus, stomach, small bowel, liver, gallbladder, pancreas, and colon. He's part of a team at UVA Cancer Center, Virginia's first National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center.

Meet a GI Cancer Specialist at UVA Health

We asked Rehman our 7 quick questions.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

7 Quick Questions With GI Cancer Specialist Muneeb Rehman

Recognizing how when I can meet a patient's primary goals helps them feel more comfortable through the treatment process. When I first see a patient, I always think, "Where is this patient coming from? What is most important to them?"

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

Seeing new patients come in with a lot of uncertainty and questions and helping them feel empowered.

3. What's your biggest fear when you're a patient?

That the provider won't take the time to understand me.

4. What do you do for stress relief?

Looking for Top-Notch Cancer Care?

Find advanced treatments, clinical trials, a range of support services and more at UVA Cancer Center.

Subscribe to Healthy Balance

Get timely health and wellness tips from UVA Health experts. Plus, stories that will move you.

Article Topics

Related Articles