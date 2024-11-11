7 Quick Questions With Gyn Cancer Doctor Carolyn Matthews

As a gynecologic oncologist, Carolyn Matthews, MD, treats patients with uterine, ovarian, and cervical cancers. She has a special interest in how nutrition, sleep, and exercise can prevent disease and make people healthier.

Meet a Northern Virginia-Based Gynecologic Oncologist

We asked Matthews our 7 quick questions to get to know her better.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

My grandmother. She lived to be 100, and she always ate real food. Every evening around sunset, she would sit out on the porch with her glass, a small glass of sherry, and watch the sun go down.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

I love meeting patients, hearing their stories, and giving them advice to help them feel better.

3. What's your biggest fear when you're a patient?

That I'm treated like a number.

4. What do you do for stress relief?

I love playing tennis. When I'm on vacation, I'll play tennis twice a day. I love being on our farm, and helping my husband run our farm. We raise grass-fed, grass-finished beef, and have a herd of 60 wonderful cattle.

5. Dogs or cats?