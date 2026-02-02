7 Quick Questions With Cardiologist Jonathan Lindner, MD

Jonathan Lindner, MD, is a cardiologist at UVA Health. He specializes in heart imaging to diagnose heart problems.

He also helps patients with coronary artery disease, which happens when sticky plaque builds up in the blood vessels of your heart. It can cause deadly conditions like heart attack and stroke.

Additionally, Lindner focuses on microvascular disease. With this condition, the small blood vessels around your heart don't open wide enough for oxygen-rich blood to travel through as well. It's more common in women, especially after menopause.

Meet a UVA Health Cardiologist

We asked Lindner our 7 quick questions to get to know him better.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

I had great mentors who were smart, but also smart and empathic. Those are the people who formed who I am. They're why I'm now so passionate about teaching and being a mentor.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

That no two days are the same. Sometimes it's the patients that dictate that, sometimes it's your responsibilities, and then there's the surprises.

3. What's your biggest fear as a patient?

That the provider won't spend enough time with me.

4. What do you do for stress relief?

I love cooking and traveling with family.

5. Dogs or cats?

Unequivocally, I am a dog person.

6. Last show you watched? Thumbs up or down?

Widow Clicquot — thumbs up.

7. Best advice you've ever heard?

Professionally, not all about bad outcomes mean something bad or inappropriate was done. Bad things can happen even with good care.

Want to Learn More About Dr. Lindner?

Visit his profile page.