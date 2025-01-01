Coronary Artery Disease Care
Coronary artery disease (CAD) is when your heart muscle can’t get enough blood. CAD happens slowly. It can sneak up on you. You might not have any symptoms until it’s serious. CAD can lead to an emergency, like a heart attack.
Over time, plaque (made of cholesterol, fat, and other stuff) builds up on the walls of the blood vessels in your heart. This is called atherosclerosis. About half of Americans ages 45-84 have atherosclerosis but don't know it.
Award-Winning Heart Care
At UVA Health, you'll find a team of experienced and dedicated doctors, surgeons, nurses, and more. They work to ensure you have the most innovative and effective treatment options available for:
- Atherosclerosis
- High blood pressure
- High cholesterol
- High triglycerides
- Chronic total occlusion
In fact, U.S. News & World Report has rated our heart attack and heart bypass surgery care as some of the best in the country. And, our cardiology and vascular teams have received several other awards for their leading-edge care.
Get Your Coronary Artery Disease Treated at UVA Health
We offer advanced treatments and surgeries, including:
Marathon Running 6 Months After Bypass Surgery
When Harry was recovering from open-heart bypass surgery, he set a big goal for himself: to run the 2024 Tokyo Marathon. Six months later, he was crossing the finish line. He credits his UVA Health heart care team with getting him there.
What Causes CAD?
CAD begins with damage to the inside layer of a heart (coronary) artery. Atherosclerosis happens when plaque then piles up at the place where your artery is damaged. You also might get a clot where the plaque is building up. The plaque and clots can narrow or fully block the artery, slowing or stopping blood flow. It can cause a heart attack. That's why it's important to find CAD as soon as possible.
The damage can happen in many ways, including from:
- Smoking
- High blood pressure
- High cholesterol
- Diabetes or insulin resistance
- An inactive lifestyle
- Aging
You're also more likely to get CAD if you're inactive, male, or have:
- A family history of CAD
- Obesity
- Diabetes
- High stress
CAD Diagnosis at UVA Health
Chest pain (also called angina) is the most common sign that you have CAD. Angina may feel like a burning, squeezing, or tightness in your chest, neck, or upper arm. It's caused by not enough blood getting to your heart.
We use advanced tools to diagnose your coronary artery disease. These include using:
- Electrocardiogram
- Blood work
- Stress test
- Cardiac catheterization
- Cardiac CT or MRI
- Heart Attack Care
Heart attacks happen when blood can't flow to your heart, so oxygen isn't getting to the heart muscle. At UVA Health, we provide heart attack treatment, education, and follow-up care through our Heart Attack Recovery Clinic.
- CABG
Heart bypass surgery (also called coronary artery bypass grafting) is a surgery that restores blood flow to the heart muscle. Our bypass surgery services were given the highest possible performance rating by U.S. News & World Report.
- Chronic Total Occlusion
Chronic total occlusion (CTO; one or more completely blocked coronary arteries) happens in about 20-25% of all CAD patients. UVA Health is one of the few hospitals treating CTO using minimally invasive techniques, with an 80-90% success rate.