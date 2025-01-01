Coronary Artery Disease Care

Coronary artery disease (CAD) is when your heart muscle can’t get enough blood. CAD happens slowly. It can sneak up on you. You might not have any symptoms until it’s serious. CAD can lead to an emergency, like a heart attack.

Over time, plaque (made of cholesterol, fat, and other stuff) builds up on the walls of the blood vessels in your heart. This is called atherosclerosis. About half of Americans ages 45-84 have atherosclerosis but don't know it.

