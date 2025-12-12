7 Quick Questions With Breast Surgeon Ian T. Greenwalt, MD

Specializing in breast surgery, Ian T. Greenwalt, MD, cares for patients with breast cancer as well as individuals at increased risk. He uses minimally invasive procedures and oncoplastic surgical techniques — integrating cancer surgery and plastic surgery — to provide high-quality, patient-centered care.

Meet a Breast Surgeon in Northern Virginia

We asked Greenwalt our 7 quick questions to get to know him better.

1. What has most inspired and shaped your approach to patient care?

My approach includes involving patients in the process. When patients are able to understand their diagnosis, there's a much stronger level of trust.

2. What's your favorite part of your job?

Providing patients with great outcomes. Getting to give them a clean pathology report and then seeing them living their lives and back to normal is very satisfying.

3. What's your biggest fear as a patient?

Uncertainty. At the beginning of someone's diagnosis there can be a lot of unknowns, and it's hard to deal with.

For our patients, we provide a lot of counseling and communication to break through those unknowns so people feel more comfortable with the plan going forward.