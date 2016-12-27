Skip to main content
Healthy Balance

2016 in Review: Amy’s Favorites

by Amy-Sarah Marshall

eat mindfully

eat mindfully

Favorite Post to Write

Mindful Eating: It Starts With One Small Bite

When research for a story involves eating free food, you have to admit, that’s a fun post to write. Of course, this wasn’t your typical luncheon buffet; I attended a class on mindful eating. The free food amounted to about 10 raisins, 2 almonds and a strawberry, eaten slowly over the course of 15 minutes in a silent room of 30 chewing strangers. Still, what may sound like torture turned out to be an incredibly interesting experience. I loved creating an infographic about the benefits of this mindfulness practice, and yes — I have become more engaged with eating ever since.

after pam's aneurysm, she and rhonda became closer
Rhonda (left) and Pam

Favorite Post to Read

A New Normal: Surviving an Aneurysm

Megan Rowe’s story about the woman with a brain aneurysm that exploded is dramatic — but not just because of the near-fatal stroke faced by a brave patient and expert doctors. The story’s narrative about two estranged sisters reads like a good novel, with elements of tension and surprise that prove very satisfying. That is, this is not just a good patient story but a good read with themes of hope that warm the heart.

Subscribe to Healthy Balance

Get timely health and wellness tips from UVA Health experts. Plus, stories that will move you.

Article Topics

Related Articles