Coronavirus & COVID-19
You can still get COVID and you may still get very ill from it. Find resources on how to protect yourself and your family.
Get Vaccinated
It's important to stay up-to-date with your COVID vaccine. Your immunity to COVID (whether from vaccination or because you previously had COVID) decreases over time. Getting the most current vaccine is one of the best ways to keep you and your family safe.
Get answers to your questions, like how to make your vaccine appointment, at our COVID-19 vaccine FAQs.
Prevention, Testing, & Treatment
We have dedicated resources in place for screening, testing, and treatment. All of our practices follow guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
Prevention
Vaccines are one of the best ways to prevent getting very ill from COVID. See our COVID-19 vaccine FAQs for scheduling and other information.
We can all prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID. See more about COVID-19 prevention.
Testing
COVID tests are available at pharmacies, grocery stores, and other locations. You should buy some tests to have at home in case you start having symptoms. Find out more about COVID testing, including where to get tests.
Early-stage infections don't always show up on the test. Even if you take a test and it's negative, you may still develop symptoms. Stick to good hygiene practices.
Treatment
Contact your primary care doctor if you think you're having symptoms. If your test shows that you have COVID-19, what happens next depends on your symptoms.
Most people can stay at home as they recover. If your symptoms get worse, come to the hospital. Medical care can help you manage symptoms.
Providers can refer patients for antibody treatment.
Long COVID: Get Care at UVA Health
COVID usually only lasts a few days. But with long COVID (sometimes called post-COVID conditions) your COVID symptoms don’t go away, even after weeks or months.
You’re more likely to get long COVID if you had a bad case of it or wound up in the hospital. Sometimes, the symptoms do go away but then return. Or you may get new symptoms down the road. Not everyone with long COVID has the same symptoms or is affected the same way.
You may be less likely to get it if you are fully vaccinated. But anyone who has been infected may get it.
Is It Long COVID?
Talk to your doctor about long COVID if you were diagnosed with COVID at least 3 months ago and are still having symptoms like:
- Wheezing, coughing, or trouble breathing when at rest
- Can't exercise like you used to
- Heart trouble, like fluttering or beating that feels too fast
- Loss of sense of smell or taste that hasn’t gotten better
- Other symptoms
Virtual Visits
Many clinics now offer appointments through online video and phone calls. Call your clinic to see if these options work for you.
Coronavirus & COVID-19
Blog Feed Coronavirus
No events found. RSS URL: https://blog.uvahealth.com/tag/coronavirus/feed/