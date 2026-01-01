Cataract Surgery

Donna: There's five years difference between Kelly and I. She was one pound, 14 ounces when she was born. When she would walk into a room, the room would light up. She's truly a joy to have around. So when she turned 18, she moved out to Colorado, up into the mountains, and we kind of just went on with our lives. They didn't know how to deal with her out in Colorado. They really didn’t. When she came to live with me in January of 2022, she was malnourished at that point, and she had lost her sight about three years before that.

Dr Jun: So Kelly came in with a very difficult eye condition. She was completely blind in one eye. She could not walk around. She could not feed herself. She really couldn't see anything other than just the presence or absence of light. We could not see in her eye to do a full eye exam, so we had to use specialized ultrasound techniques to measure the size of the cataract, to measure the size of her eye, just to know that the dimensions would even make sense for us to attempt a particular surgical approach. So I had to actually think of different ways of approaching this issue from a surgical standpoint. I spent actually a pretty good amount of time devising three different plans, and so we were, I think, prepared for every contingency.

Donna: So he did the surgery on November 12th. November 13th, we had our follow-up. And she went into the office and they took the eye patch off her eye and she started reading the chart.

Kelly: I never thought I could see again, but I did.

Donna: And how did that feel?

Kelly:It felt so good that I could walk right out of the office.

Donna: I went to grab her hand, because I've been doing this now for two years and she just took off. And she's walking in front of me and I’m like, "Where are you going?” Like watching your kid walk for the first time, you know?

Kelly: I can read, write, grow trees, like to watch TV, Little House of the Prairie, I love that.

Donna: You know, some people say, “Oh, the future is bright.” But for Kelly, it truly is. Kelly can see. With the right tools, the right doctors, the right medicine, the right environment, people can thrive, and Kelly is a walking, talking miracle.