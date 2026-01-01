At UVA Health Specialty Pharmacy, our goal is to help make specialty medications accessible and affordable so you can focus on your health while we support you through your individual care journey. We help patients start and stay on therapy with coordinated clinical support, medication access services, and convenient delivery connected to your UVA care team.

What is a specialty medication?

Specialty medications are advanced therapies used to treat complex, chronic, and rare conditions. They often require special handling, close monitoring, and extra insurance steps before you can begin treatment. Many specialty medications are also high-cost and may require additional support to ensure coverage and affordability.

Why use a specialty pharmacy?

Starting a specialty medication often involves multiple steps happening at once:

Benefits checks

Prior authorizations

Financial assistance

Refill coordination

Adherence support

Side effect management

A specialty pharmacy brings these pieces together so your treatment can begin sooner, stay consistent, and remain supported over time.

Why choose UVA Health Specialty Pharmacy?

Because we are part of UVA Health, we work closely with your providers and care teams to coordinate therapy changes, monitoring, and follow-up. This integrated approach reduces delays, improves communication, and supports better outcomes throughout your care. This additional knowledge helps us navigate complex insurance requirements. It also means that we know the importance of your medication being processed, coordinated, and delivered on time.

Conditions supported

At UVA Health Specialty Pharmacy, we support patients facing complex and chronic conditions with advanced therapies and personalized care coordination. Our pharmacists work alongside UVA specialty clinics to ensure you receive the right medication, at the right time, with the right support.

We provide specialty pharmacy services for many conditions.