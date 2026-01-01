Managing Prescriptions

Whether you’re starting, transferring, or refilling a prescription, our pharmacy team works to make it as easy as possible.

Fill a Prescription

Ask your provider to send your prescription electronically or by fax to your preferred UVA Health Pharmacy location.

Transfer a Prescription

Need to transfer a prescription from another pharmacy? We’re happy to help.

Please call our team and have the other pharmacy’s phone number and your medication information ready.

The UVA Pharmacy Call Center is open from 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Monday - Friday

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