Ehlers-Danlos Syndromes FAQs

Living with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS) can feel challenging.

Why choose UVA Health for EDS care?

EDS and hypermobility disorders can impact every part of your life.

What is EDS?

Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is a genetic disorder that affects connective tissue. This tissue supports your skin, organs, joints, and blood vessels. There are 13 types of EDS. The symptoms can often overlap.

Hypermobile EDS (hEDS) is the most common type of EDS. It is characterized by joint hypermobility, pain, and other systemic symptoms. hEDS can also associate with skin, gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, autonomic, and neurological issues.

What causes EDS?

Ehlers-Danlos happens because you inherited the genetic mutations from a parent. It may also occur spontaneously. There’s no way to prevent, or reduce your risk of having it. Unlike the more rare types of EDS, no specific gene has been identified as the cause of hEDS.

What are the symptoms of EDS?

Signs of EDS can look different from person to person. But spotting symptoms early can help prevent major complications. You may notice:

Easy bruising

Facial features like thin lips and nose, small chin, and large eyes that are far apart

Frequent nosebleeds

High blood pressure

Sunken chest

Thin, almost see-through skin

Varicose veins

Joint hypermobility – instability or dislocations or partial dislocation of joints

Chronic pain – often in joints and muscles

Chronic fatigue

Gastrointestinal complication

Autonomic dysfunction or POTS

If your doctor suspects EDS, they may do a physical exam and ask about your family medical history. Sometimes, you’ll need imaging, such as an echocardiogram or CT scan, to rule out other disorders or look for aneurysms. Your care team may include primary care physicians, physical and occupational therapists, and pain specialists.

How do you treat EDS?

There’s no cure for hEDS. Instead, treatment focuses on lowering risks and controlling symptoms, following a long-term care plan that your primary care physician helps to manage.

At UVA Health, your care team will develop a plan that fits your unique situation. Ehlers-Danlos syndromes affect many different body systems, so it's important to have different specialists involved in your care.