Sarcoma is a complex and relatively uncommon cancer that can occur at any age. It can start in your bones or soft connective tissues almost anywhere in the body. Any sarcoma means you need fast answers, heartfelt care, and teamwork from highly specialized experts in sarcoma treatment. You’ll find all that and more at UVA Health.

Why Choose UVA Health for Sarcoma Treatment

At UVA Health, you'll find a top, state-of-the-art sarcoma center with a renowned team. We bring together experts from a range of medical fields to optimize your care.

Our sarcoma care offers:

The largest and most comprehensive sarcoma care team in Virginia

Someone to guide you and advocate for you

Fast, convenient access to care

Expert second opinion diagnoses based on clinical and radiologic findings and advanced molecular genetics

Exceptional care from an NCI Comprehensive Cancer Center

Access to groundbreaking sarcoma therapies and clinical trials

A Large Team of Experts on Your Team

Our team creates individualized treatment plans for each patient. We manage your care via a dedicated sarcoma tumor board. This board, made up of all different kinds of specialists, meets regularly to review and discuss your care.

Each member of your team will have highly specialized training and experience in sarcoma. Our team includes:

Medical oncologists

Orthopedic oncologists

Orthopedic surgeons

Surgical, pediatric, bone, and soft-tissue pathologists

Orthopedic (musculoskeletal) radiologists

Radiation oncologists

Surgical oncologists

An Advocate to Get You Into Care & Guide You Through

At UVA Health, you’ll always know what to expect and how to find the answers, resources, and support you need. A sarcoma nurse navigator or other sarcoma specialists on our team will be there to help you from day one.

Within 24 hours of your referral to UVA Health, our nurse navigator will call you to set up an appointment. We're committed to seeing patients quickly, usually within 3 to 10 days.

A Nationally Recognized Institution

At UVA Health, you get high-level care from a National Cancer Institute (NCI) designated Comprehensive Cancer Center. This means we’ve met rigorous standards for leadership in innovative cancer research and treatments.

Access to Advanced Treatments

As a patient here, you can access clinical trials that offer the latest sarcoma therapies and approaches to care. Our doctors are among the first in the nation to make effective new sarcoma treatments available to you.

Advanced Care for All Types of Sarcoma

At UVA Health, we diagnose and treat:

Soft-tissue sarcoma, including abdominal sarcoma

Bone sarcoma, including osteosarcoma, Ewing’s sarcoma, and chondrosarcoma

Pediatric sarcoma, including bone and soft tissue sarcomas in children and adolescents

Aggressive bone and soft tissue tumors

Benign, locally aggressive, and malignant tumors with targeted therapy

Other types of sarcoma, including rare or complicated cancers

Soft-tissue sarcoma tumors can grow quickly, depending on the type of cancer and other factors. At UVA Heath, we use advanced diagnostic techniques to assess tumors and guide treatment plans.