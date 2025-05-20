Sarcoma Treatment
Sarcoma is a complex and relatively uncommon cancer that can occur at any age. It can start in your bones or soft connective tissues almost anywhere in the body. Any sarcoma means you need fast answers, heartfelt care, and teamwork from highly specialized experts in sarcoma treatment. You’ll find all that and more at UVA Health.
Why Choose UVA Health for Sarcoma Treatment
At UVA Health, you'll find a top, state-of-the-art sarcoma center with a renowned team. We bring together experts from a range of medical fields to optimize your care.
Our sarcoma care offers:
- The largest and most comprehensive sarcoma care team in Virginia
- Someone to guide you and advocate for you
- Fast, convenient access to care
- Expert second opinion diagnoses based on clinical and radiologic findings and advanced molecular genetics
- Exceptional care from an NCI Comprehensive Cancer Center
- Access to groundbreaking sarcoma therapies and clinical trials
A Large Team of Experts on Your Team
Our team creates individualized treatment plans for each patient. We manage your care via a dedicated sarcoma tumor board. This board, made up of all different kinds of specialists, meets regularly to review and discuss your care.
Each member of your team will have highly specialized training and experience in sarcoma. Our team includes:
- Medical oncologists
- Orthopedic oncologists
- Orthopedic surgeons
- Surgical, pediatric, bone, and soft-tissue pathologists
- Orthopedic (musculoskeletal) radiologists
- Radiation oncologists
- Surgical oncologists
An Advocate to Get You Into Care & Guide You Through
At UVA Health, you’ll always know what to expect and how to find the answers, resources, and support you need. A sarcoma nurse navigator or other sarcoma specialists on our team will be there to help you from day one.
Within 24 hours of your referral to UVA Health, our nurse navigator will call you to set up an appointment. We're committed to seeing patients quickly, usually within 3 to 10 days.
A Nationally Recognized Institution
At UVA Health, you get high-level care from a National Cancer Institute (NCI) designated Comprehensive Cancer Center. This means we’ve met rigorous standards for leadership in innovative cancer research and treatments.
Access to Advanced Treatments
As a patient here, you can access clinical trials that offer the latest sarcoma therapies and approaches to care. Our doctors are among the first in the nation to make effective new sarcoma treatments available to you.
Advanced Care for All Types of Sarcoma
At UVA Health, we diagnose and treat:
- Soft-tissue sarcoma, including abdominal sarcoma
- Bone sarcoma, including osteosarcoma, Ewing’s sarcoma, and chondrosarcoma
- Pediatric sarcoma, including bone and soft tissue sarcomas in children and adolescents
- Aggressive bone and soft tissue tumors
- Benign, locally aggressive, and malignant tumors with targeted therapy
- Other types of sarcoma, including rare or complicated cancers
Soft-tissue sarcoma tumors can grow quickly, depending on the type of cancer and other factors. At UVA Heath, we use advanced diagnostic techniques to assess tumors and guide treatment plans.
Do You Have Sarcoma?
Sarcoma is a scary disease. Knowing what to look for and understanding the disease can help you know when to see a doctor and what to expect.Find out if you have sarcoma symptoms
Understand Your Sarcoma Cancer Treatment Options
We'll design a personalized treatment plan based on your type of cancer and you. You'll have surgeons, radiation therapists, and chemotherapy specialists on your side. Several options exist.
Surgery can remove the cancerous tumor, nearby tissue, and possibly nearby lymph nodes.
Radiation therapy or radiotherapy kills cancer cells and shrink tumors. Radiation after surgery significantly reduces the chances of the cancer coming back. At UVA Health, we use the most advanced radiation therapy tools. This includes:
- External radiation therapy — radiation directed at the tumor from a source outside the body
- Internal radiation therapy — radioactive materials placed into the body near the cancer cells
Chemotherapy uses drugs to kill cancer cells. The drugs enter the bloodstream and travel through your body killing mostly cancer cells, but also some healthy cells. Only certain types of sarcomas get treated with chemotherapy.
Sarcoma Clinical Trials
Find open research on sarcoma in our list of clinical trials.
Need a Second Opinion?
If you need a diagosis or already have one, getting a second opinion can help you feel confident in next steps.
Find out how to get a second opinion from our cancer experts.