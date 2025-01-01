Lectures, talks, seminars, meetings: We have a range of ways to engage medical professionals and researchers in the kind of productive dialogue that enhances our understanding of cancer.

Research Events

Stay up to date on our discoveries and developments.

Seminar Series

The Seminar Series is designed to offer state-of-the-art knowledge on advances in oncological research and care, including new clinical and laboratory investigations, techniques, and practices, as well as to facilitate new initiatives in translational and clinical research in oncology at UVA. The seminars are held every Friday, during the fall and spring semesters of the academic year.