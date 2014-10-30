UVA neurosurgery, spine programs receive national award

Becker’s Hospital Review has honored the University of Virginia Department of Neurosurgery and the UVA Spine Center at UVA Medical Center on its 2014 list of 100 hospitals with great neurosurgery and spine programs.

The programs named to the list "offer remarkable spine and neurosurgical care as based on clinical accolades and recognition from various healthcare groups and agencies," according to Becker’s.

In recognizing UVA's spine and neurosurgery programs, the national healthcare publication noted that more than 1,500 spine procedures are performed each year and that UVA offers a wide array of services in neurosciences. Becker's also highlighted the work of John A. Jane Sr., MD, who was honored earlier this year with a Governor's Award for Career Achievement .

"We're pleased to be recognized by Becker's Hospital Review for both the quality of our care and the comprehensive services our team provides," said Mark Shaffrey, MD, chair of the Department of Neurosurgery.

"This award is a tribute to the hard work of our multidisciplinary team, which provides everything from non-operative care to complex spinal surgery," said orthopedic spine surgeon Frank Shen, MD, who co-directs the UVA Spine Center with neurosurgeon Justin Smith, MD, PhD.

Spine Care at UVA

The UVA Spine Center's multidisciplinary care features orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, radiologists, nurses, pain management specialists, neuromuscular specialists, physical medicine and rehabilitation specialists, acupuncturists and chiropractors. Spine care at UVA includes:

Non-operative treatments Cervical and lumbar disc replacement Minimally invasive procedures Kyphoplasty Complex spine surgery for pediatric and adult patients

Neurosurgery Care at UVA

In addition to spine care, services offered by UVA's neurosurgeons include:

Brain tumor surgery Epilepsy surgery Functional neurosurgery Gamma knife radiosurgery Neurologic trauma surgery Pediatric neurosurgery Peripheral nerve surgery Pituitary tumor surgery Stroke and cerebrovascular surgery