UVA Medical Center named to ‘100 Great Hospitals’ list

Becker’s Hospital Review has named the University of Virginia Medical Center one of its “100 Great Hospitals” for 2012.

According to the publication, the hospitals named to the list “each have a special place in the story of American healthcare and have demonstrated greatness through clinical accolades, innovation in care delivery, recent capital developments, and the offering of new services, specialty programs or technology.”

Becker’s Hospital Review based its selections on nominations, research by its editorial team and a review of other hospital rankings and awards, such as U.S. News & World Report’s annual “Best Hospitals” listing .

R. Edward Howell, vice president and CEO of UVA Medical Center, says the honor highlights the daily efforts of thousands of staff members. “Every day, our employees work together to provide high-quality patient care while always seeking new and better ways to serve our patients,” he says. “I am proud of all of the staff whose diligence has led to this honor.”

The 100 hospitals selected for the list were not ranked and are listed by Becker’s Hospital Review in alphabetical order. Hospitals cannot pay for inclusion in the listing.

