UVA Health Children’s Pediatrics Dominion Opens in Culpeper

CULPEPER, VA., January 2, 2025 – UVA Health is pleased to announce the opening of UVA Health Children’s Pediatrics Dominion, located at 633 Sunset Lane, suite F, Culpeper, Va. The office is now scheduling appointments for patients aged newborn to 21 years old.

The practice is led by Joshua A. Jakum, MD, who began practicing in Virginia over 20 years ago. He is a dedicated provider committed to building long-term family relationships from newborns through their transition into adulthood. He is involved with the PATH Foundation, which supports health and vitality of residents in Culpeper, Fauquier, and Rappahannock counties, and the Virginia Mental health access Program (VMAP), which provides patient-centered mental health in pediatric primary care.

“I am thrilled to see UVA Health continuing to invest and expand to meet the growing needs of the Culpeper community,” says Donna Staton, chief operating officer of UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center. “We are guided by our 10-year strategic plan for UVA Health as well as the needs expressed in our local Community Health Needs Assessments. Those who live here, myself included, deeply understand the need for more access to primary care for adults and children. We are confident that UVA Health Children’s Pediatrics Dominion will begin serving this community right away and can grow over time to keep up with the demand for appointments.”

The office services will include:

Comprehensive well-child checks and newborn care

Same-day sick visits

Immunizations and travel health

School entry examinations, camp physicals, and sports physicals

Developmental evaluations

Mental health assessments and supports

Flexible scheduling and after-hours appointments, both in office and virtually

UVA Health and Dr. Jakum are committed to offering exceptional care to all Virginians. Jakum is regularly honored as a Top Doctor in pediatrics by Washingtonian magazine and Northern Virginia magazine. He has also been voted best pediatrician by the readers of Culpeper Star-Exponent and Warrenton Lifestyle magazine. As a pediatrician he cares for infants, children, and adolescents and his area of expertise includes child development, medical ethics, and psychopharmacology.

To arrange an appointment for your child, call 540.829.4200.