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Charlottesville Media Group to Host UVA Health Children’s Radiothon

Exterior photo of the Battle Building at UVA Health Children's.

Charlottesville Media Group is hosting the Cares for Kids Radiothon this Tuesday and Wednesday to raise money to support UVA Health Children’s high-quality, specialized care for young patients across Virginia and beyond.

The radiothon will feature inspiring stories from families, UVA Health Children’s child-life specialists, hospital leaders and community members. The stations airing the radiothon are Newsradio 98.9 and 1070 WINA, 97.5 3WV, Z95.1, 106.1 The Corner and 92.7 C-Ville Country.

Money raised will support initiatives including:

  • expansion of the neonatal intensive care unit and pediatric intensive care unit;
  • a family-centered care program, which includes helping families with unexpected expenses during their child’s hospital stay;
  • pediatric health research;
  • UVA Health Children’s pediatric cardiology program; and
  • UVA Health Children’s pediatric cancer program.

Sponsors of the radiothon include co-title sponsors John H. Knight, Jr. DDS & Associates and PJ Networks Computer Services, along with supporting sponsors Flow Toyota, Rent-A-Center, Timberwood Tap House and Panera Bread. 

Ways to Give

  • Call 434.982.KIDS (5437) 
  • Text UVAKIDS to 34984 
  • Online 

Donations will be accepted by Venmo, Apple Pay, PayPal, credit card and e-check.

Article Topics

Children's HospitalPartnershipsNews Releases

Media Contact

Eric Swensen

Eric Swensen

Public Information Officer