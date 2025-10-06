UVA Health Appoints Jason Lineen to Expanded Role, Named Interim Chief of UVA Health Children’s

Jason Lineen, MBA, UVA Health’s chief strategy officer, has been named interim chief of UVA Health Children’s. He succeeds Cindy Bo, MBA, FACHE, who is currently away from the role for personal reasons.

Lineen will continue as chief strategy officer while taking on this interim position, which begins today. He will provide executive leadership for all aspects of UVA Health Children’s, including patient care, operational efficiency and team member engagement.

“Jason has distinguished himself at UVA Health as an innovative and forward-thinking leader, dedicated to aligning our health system’s strategy and operations with our mission to provide expert care to communities across Virginia and beyond,” said Mitchell Rosner, MD, chief executive officer of UVA Health and executive vice president for health affairs at the University of Virginia.

Since joining UVA in January 2021, Lineen has helped lead the development of UVA Health’s 10-year strategic plan and built partnerships with health systems across Virginia. His leadership has been instrumental in expanding access to care, including UVA Health Children’s significant ambulatory expansion underway in northern Albemarle County at Riverside Plaza on Seminole Trail, and serving as the co-board chair of Fortify Children’s Health – Virginia’s leading pediatric clinically integrated network, focused on improving health outcomes for children.

“Jason is passionate about continuing to build on the exceptional care provided at UVA Health Children’s and ensuring more families across the Commonwealth can access our outstanding teams of care providers,” said Terrie Edwards, MHA, LFACHE, interim chief executive officer of UVA Health University Medical Center.

Lineen joined UVA Health from AVIA, a Chicago-based healthcare strategy and innovation firm, where he served as senior vice president and consulting practice leader. In this role, he drove all aspects of AVIA's consulting division and advised healthcare leadership teams on the development of innovative approaches to growth and program expansion.

Earlier in his career, Jason held leadership roles at Navigant Consulting and Deloitte, two nationally recognized healthcare consulting firms. A frequent speaker and author, Lineen has been invited to present at numerous healthcare industry conferences on the topics of strategic planning and digital innovation. Lineen holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Notre Dame and a Master of Business Administration degree, with a certificate in healthcare industry management, from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

Having spent more than four years working alongside UVA Health Children’s leaders and care providers, Lineen said he is looking forward to partnering with the team to continue growing the children’s hospital’s offerings, including plans to expand the neonatal intensive care unit from 60 beds to 100.

“I have seen firsthand the incredible compassion and skill our team brings every day to serve our patients and families,” he said. “I’m excited to work alongside them to make sure every family that needs their exceptional care can receive it.”