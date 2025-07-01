Howard Hanna Real Estate Services Donating More than $20,000 to UVA Health Children’s

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services is donating $20,777 to UVA Health Children’s from the Howard Hanna Children’s Free Care Fund to support the Patient and Family-Centered Care Program. The program helps families with lodging, transportation, meals, and other needs while they receive care at UVA Health Children’s.

Throughout 2024, agents in Charlottesville, Zion Crossroads, and Greene County raised money for the Free Care Fund. This was part of the group’s ongoing support of UVA Health Children’s. For example, local agents visit the children’s hospital to spread holiday cheer and decorate for the winter season.

UVA Health Children’s provides primary and specialty care in more than 30 specialties throughout the commonwealth and beyond. Located within UVA Health University Medical Center, UVA Health Children’s includes more than 110 beds, a pediatric emergency department, a Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for infants and a Pediatric Intensive Care Unit for children younger than 18. The UVA Health Children’s Ambulatory Clinics at the Battle Building, which opened in 2014, provide integrated outpatient care to families throughout the region.

U.S. News ranks UVA Health Children’s as the No. 1 children’s hospital in Virginia, with eight specialties among the top 50 in the nation.