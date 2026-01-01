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Pre-Hospital Trauma Life Support (PHTLS)

Course Dates

  • June 4, 2026 (1-Day Refresher Course)

  • June 24 & 25, 2026 (2-Day Provider Course)

  • September 9 & 10, 2026 (2-Day Provider Course)

  • September 23, 2026 (1-Day Refresher Course)

  • October 21 & 22, 2026 (2-Day Provider Course)

  • November 11, 2026 (1-Day Refresher Course)

Please contact us If you are in need of a course for your agency.

PHTLS courses are internationally recognized continuing education programs for prehospital emergency health care professionals that bring the care of the trauma patient into a single focus. 

PHTLS courses provide a prehospital trauma care philosophy, stressing the need to treat the multi-system trauma patient as a unique entity with specific needs.  PHTLS courses are based on the Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS) course for physicians developed by the American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma. 

Life Support Learning Center