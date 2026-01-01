Pre-Hospital Trauma Life Support (PHTLS)

Course Dates

June 4, 2026 (1-Day Refresher Course)

June 24 & 25, 2026 (2-Day Provider Course)

September 9 & 10, 2026 (2-Day Provider Course)

September 23, 2026 (1-Day Refresher Course)

October 21 & 22, 2026 (2-Day Provider Course)

November 11, 2026 (1-Day Refresher Course)

Please contact us If you are in need of a course for your agency.

PHTLS courses are internationally recognized continuing education programs for prehospital emergency health care professionals that bring the care of the trauma patient into a single focus.

PHTLS courses provide a prehospital trauma care philosophy, stressing the need to treat the multi-system trauma patient as a unique entity with specific needs. PHTLS courses are based on the Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS) course for physicians developed by the American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma.