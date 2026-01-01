Advanced Trauma Life Support
For Physicians, NPs, PAs, & Certain Other Professions
The Advanced Trauma Life Support course teaches a systematic, concise approach to the early care of the trauma patient. This course is vital to guiding care for the injured patient in emergency department trauma rooms. ATLS course training provides a common language that can save lives in critical situations.
- Educational Resources
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- Course Information
Here's what you should know about courses at Life Support Learning Center before you register.
- Healthcare Professionals
Educational programs, research opportunities, and other resources for healthcare professionals at UVA Health.