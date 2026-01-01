For Physicians, NPs, PAs and Certain Other Professions

The Advanced Trauma Life Support course teaches a systematic, concise approach to the early care of the trauma patient. This course is vital to guiding care for the injured patient in emergency department trauma rooms. ATLS course training provides a common language that can save lives in critical situations.

UVA Health System Employees Please Note:

Any employee who attends a class within 4 months of their planned departure from the UVA Health System will be required to pay his/her registration fee, even if the cost of the course was not originally charged to the employee.

Note: Registering for a course before the 4-month time frame does not waive the registration fee.