Researcher Spotlight: Jaideep Kapur, MBBS, PhD, Finds Ways to Improve Status Epilepticus Treatment

"We live in the golden era of brain research," says Jaideep Kapur, MBBS, PhD, a neurologist, researcher, and director of the UVA Brain Institute.

When he describes his research, Kapur talks excitedly about the explosion of new knowledge happening now that seemed impossible just 10 years ago.

In the Kapur lab, researchers work to better understand and treat status epilepticus. They're building on groundbreaking work published in 2019 that set the standard for treating patients who fail first-line therapy.

Watch Kapur talk about his research and read his answers to our questions below.