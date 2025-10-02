Skip to main content
Healthy Practice

Pediatric News Briefs: Ask the Expert Series, Leucovorin, & Improving Outcomes in the NICU

What's new in pediatric medicine at UVA Health Children's this October? Ask the Experts, stories and more.

by Meghan Drummond

Helping Families With Their Breastfeeding Goals Webinar

As an internationally licensed lactation consultant, Ann Kellams, MD, has helped many families reach their breastfeeding goals. In this Ask the Expert webinar, she offers best practices on how providers can help families set and reach their breastfeeding goals and answers your questions.

Where? Zoom: Register here.

When? Wednesday, October 15, 12:15-1 p.m.

What Is Leucovrin & What Do We Know About Its Effectiveness for Autism?

Kevin Pelphrey, PhD, and Beth Davis, MD, spoke with UVA Today about Leucovorin. They offer prudent talking points to share with your patients, possible side effects, and information on why there's reason to keep up with the ongoing research on this medication.

Research in Motion: Improving Outcomes for Premature Infants

Karen Fairchild, MD, shares some of the research that has contributed to better survival rates and quality-of-life outcomes for babies born prematurely.

Article Topics

