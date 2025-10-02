Pediatric News Briefs: Ask the Expert Series, Leucovorin, & Improving Outcomes in the NICU
What's new in pediatric medicine at UVA Health Children's this October? Ask the Experts, stories and more.
Helping Families With Their Breastfeeding Goals Webinar
As an internationally licensed lactation consultant, Ann Kellams, MD, has helped many families reach their breastfeeding goals. In this Ask the Expert webinar, she offers best practices on how providers can help families set and reach their breastfeeding goals and answers your questions.
Where? Zoom: Register here.
When? Wednesday, October 15, 12:15-1 p.m.
What Is Leucovrin & What Do We Know About Its Effectiveness for Autism?
Kevin Pelphrey, PhD, and Beth Davis, MD, spoke with UVA Today about Leucovorin. They offer prudent talking points to share with your patients, possible side effects, and information on why there's reason to keep up with the ongoing research on this medication.
Research in Motion: Improving Outcomes for Premature Infants
Karen Fairchild, MD, shares some of the research that has contributed to better survival rates and quality-of-life outcomes for babies born prematurely.
What I love about research is being able to take a clinical problem from the patient's bedside to the laboratory or the clinical research environment and then bring discoveries back to patients to improve their outcomes. We can only do research through collaboration, and I've been fortunate to be able to collaborate with other researchers here at UVA, and also throughout the US and internationally.
My name is Karen Fairchild, and I'm professor of pediatrics at UVA in the division of neonatology. Through research, we’ve made amazing progress in the neonatal intensive care unit, discovering ways to help premature babies not just survive, but thrive, and lead long, healthy lives. As a clinician scientist, I've done both clinical and laboratory research in several areas, including hypothermia, which we use for neuroprotection, apnea of prematurity and caffeine treatment, delivery room resuscitation, including delayed cord clamping, and most recently, analyzing vital signs to predict and prevent critical deterioration.
My research team at UVA is a world leader in developing early warning systems for sepsis, which is severe life-threatening infection. We've discovered patterns of heart rate and oxygen saturation that occur in the preclinical phase of illness. So our work shows that through artificial intelligence and machine learning, we can save lives by displaying changes in vital sign patterns that can bring clinicians to the right bedside at the right time for earlier diagnosis and treatment, and improved outcomes.
Subscribe to Healthy Practice
Get UVA Health news & information specifically for referring physicians