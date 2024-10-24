Researcher Spotlight: Brynne Sullivan, MD, Uses Big Data to Improve NICU Outcomes
When it comes to developing treatment protocols for the littlest infants, big data fuels developments that save lives. Brynne Sullivan, MD, a neonatologist and associate professor, researches the many applications of this data.
Some of Sullivan's recent projects include developing new predictive analytics models as well as testing and adapting medical devices for rapid assessment of infants at critical risk of complications.
Watch as Sullivan talks about moving research from bench to bedside. Then, see her answers to our Researcher Spotlight questions below.
Bringing Computer Lab Findings to the Bedside
So I get to take care of premature infants in the neonatal intensive care unit. What I really love about my research is that I get to take the data that we see at the bedside. Look at it in a different way. Test hypotheses. Build new tools. Tools that provide early warning to detect illnesses that derail normal, healthy growth and development.
My name is Brant Sullivan. I'm a neonatologist and associate professor of pediatrics. I take care of patients in the new Natal Intensive Care unit and work with a team of researchers, including data scientists, engineers, statisticians in my research and clinical care. I get to bridge what we find in the computer lab and bring it to the bedside.
In my research, we take vital sign data, analyze patterns, and then display it at the bedside as an early warning system. This information can bring information to the team that improves care and saves lives. By bringing the right people to the right bedside at the right time.
What are you working on right now?
I’m currently involved in several exciting projects. These include:
- Implementing predictive analytics and studying how changes in risk scores can be contextualized within clinical settings in collaboration with nurse-scientist Jessica Keim-Malpass, PhD, PNP, and data scientist Sherry Kausch, PhD, MSN, MSDS.
- Developing a device that uses heart rate and breathing patterns to objectively assess infants with neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome.
- Testing and adapting a device, developed by my colleagues Will Ashe, PhD, and Shrirang Gadrey, MBBS, MPH, that uses non-invasive motion sensors to measure respiratory kinematics.
What are the most intriguing potential clinical applications of your work?
One of the most exciting aspects of my work is that I’m involved in developing technology across multiple stages — from collaborating with data scientists on building machine learning models to determining how best to integrate new tools into clinical practice.
For example, the 3 projects I’m currently working on could lead to earlier detection of deterioration in premature infants in the NICU, improved treatment strategies for opioid withdrawal, and better-informed clinical decisions on respiratory support for infants with lung disease of prematurity. Collectively, these innovations offer clinicians new insights that enable earlier interventions and more personalized care.
What made you choose UVA Health as the place to do your research?
UVA Health has been my academic and professional home throughout my medical training, offering outstanding mentors, education, and research resources. The diversity and complexity of the patient population, combined with cutting-edge research opportunities, makes it a uniquely supportive environment for advancing both clinical care and research. I have found that the expertise and infrastructure available here are truly unmatched.
What do you wish more people knew about your area of research?
I wish more people knew that UVA Health and our Center for Advanced Medical Analytics have built a research infrastructure that is unparalleled, with one of the largest archived physiologic databases. This resource and the collective expertise of our group allows for groundbreaking research that has global implications for the future of healthcare analytics.
How did you become interested in your area of research?
I became interested in this field during my first rotation in the NICU, where I had the opportunity to learn from my mentor, Karen Fairchild, MD, about predictive analytics and its application to the HeRO System, developed by my other mentor, Randall Moorman, MD and Douglas Lake, PhD. I was so captivated by this technology and neonatology that I arranged to work on a project with them. After that experience, I knew this was the direction I wanted to pursue in my career.
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