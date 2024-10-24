Researcher Spotlight: Brynne Sullivan, MD, Uses Big Data to Improve NICU Outcomes

What are you working on right now?

I’m currently involved in several exciting projects. These include:

What are the most intriguing potential clinical applications of your work?

One of the most exciting aspects of my work is that I’m involved in developing technology across multiple stages — from collaborating with data scientists on building machine learning models to determining how best to integrate new tools into clinical practice.

For example, the 3 projects I’m currently working on could lead to earlier detection of deterioration in premature infants in the NICU, improved treatment strategies for opioid withdrawal, and better-informed clinical decisions on respiratory support for infants with lung disease of prematurity. Collectively, these innovations offer clinicians new insights that enable earlier interventions and more personalized care.

What made you choose UVA Health as the place to do your research?

UVA Health has been my academic and professional home throughout my medical training, offering outstanding mentors, education, and research resources. The diversity and complexity of the patient population, combined with cutting-edge research opportunities, makes it a uniquely supportive environment for advancing both clinical care and research. I have found that the expertise and infrastructure available here are truly unmatched.

What do you wish more people knew about your area of research?

I wish more people knew that UVA Health and our Center for Advanced Medical Analytics have built a research infrastructure that is unparalleled, with one of the largest archived physiologic databases. This resource and the collective expertise of our group allows for groundbreaking research that has global implications for the future of healthcare analytics.

How did you become interested in your area of research?

I became interested in this field during my first rotation in the NICU, where I had the opportunity to learn from my mentor, Karen Fairchild, MD, about predictive analytics and its application to the HeRO System, developed by my other mentor, Randall Moorman, MD and Douglas Lake, PhD. I was so captivated by this technology and neonatology that I arranged to work on a project with them. After that experience, I knew this was the direction I wanted to pursue in my career.