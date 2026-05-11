What’s New at UVA Health: Updates for Referring Providers | May 2026

UVA Health Cancer Care Fredericksburg Expands Access to Surgical Oncology

UVA Health Cancer Care Fredericksburg now offers expanded access to surgical oncology services for patients in the Fredericksburg region. Simon Telian, MD, surgical oncologist, sees patients at this location twice a month.

Services available include endocrine cancer care, gastrointestinal cancer care, skin cancer care, surgical oncology, and surgical breast oncology.

This outpatient location gives patients access to coordinated cancer care closer to home, with support through diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up.

Start a cancer care referral.

UVA Health Outpatient Imaging Gainesville Now Open

UVA Health Outpatient Imaging Gainesville is now open, expanding access to outpatient diagnostic imaging services in Northern Virginia.

The center offers comprehensive outpatient imaging, including MRI, CT, X-ray, ultrasound, mammography, and DEXA. Comprehensive breast imaging services are also available, with breast radiologists onsite and a dedicated breast cancer navigator supporting patients throughout the diagnostic process.

Imaging performed at this location is fully integrated with UVA Health’s statewide radiology infrastructure, including subspecialty support from Charlottesville.

Providers may refer or schedule patients for outpatient imaging studies by calling central scheduling at 703.369.8073.

CME Opportunity: UVA Multidisciplinary Aortic Symposium

This multidisciplinary symposium will explore the full continuum of care for patients with aortic dissection and connective tissue disorders and features experts from cardiac surgery, vascular surgery, interventional radiology, genetics, cardiology, nursing, advanced practice providers, rehabilitation, mental health, and pharmacy.

Conference Details

When: Saturday, May 30, 7:30 a.m.-4:45 p.m.

Where: UVA Pinn Hall Conference Center, Charlottesville, VA

Credits: AMA PRA Category 1 Credits (4.75 hours), AAPA (4.75 hours), ABS CC (4.75 hours), ANCC Contact Hours (4.75 hours), Hours of Participation (4.75 hours), IPCE (4.75 hours)

Save Your Spot: Find registration details.