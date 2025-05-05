Pediatric News Briefs: Rare Diseases + Big Data

Webinar on Pediatric Constipation: Who Needs a Referral?

Doctors are frequently asked about pediatric constipation. But what's normal? And when do your patients need a GI referral?

Alex Biller, DO, pediatric gastroenterologist at UVA Health Children's, will provide clinical management information and answer your questions about pediatric constipation and other GI conditions. This seminar is part 1 in UVA Health Children's "Ask the Expert" webinar series.

When? Wednesday, May 21, 12:15 – 1 p.m .

. Where? Via Zoom: Register here.

CME Opportunity: Olivia's Light Pediatric Rare Disease Conference

There are over 7,000 rare pediatric diseases. Individually, each of these affects such a small number of patients, a doctor may only ever encounter 1 or 2 in their career. But together, they affect 10% of the pediatric population, representing one of the biggest medical issues affecting patients.

At our inaugural Olivia's Light Pediatric Rare Disease Conference, you'll learn more about rare diseases, including diagnoses and new treatments. This collaborative and interactive conference brings together an expert panel from a wide range of specialties.

AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™ (10.50 hours), AAPA (10.50 hours), ANCC Contact Hours (10.50 hours), Hours of Participation (10.50 hours), IPCE (10.50 hours)

Conference Details

When? Monday, June 9 – Tuesday, June 10

Where? UVA Student Health & Wellness, Charlottesville, VA

Registration and details here

Research in Motion: Using Big Data to Improve NICU Outcomes

Our Research in Motion YouTube series showcases what our researchers are working on right now. We talked to Brynne Sullivan, MD, an associate professor of pediatrics and director of the Center for Advanced Medical Analytics.

Watch her share her research on how big data can be used to improve NICU outcomes.